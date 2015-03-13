De punta a punta / Cover photobook

Book of photographs of ballet and contemporary dance taking Chile as a backdrop, photo be rural and urban landscape.

The name refers to photographs that are taken from Arica to Punta Arenas and the tips of walking ballet.

Project by Luis Herreros Infante

/ Libro de fotografías de ballet clásico y danza contemporánea tomando Chile como escenario, serán fotos en paisaje rural y urbano.

El nombre hace alusión a las fotografías que serán tomadas de Arica a Punta Arenas y las puntas del caminar del ballet clásico.

Proyecto a cargo de Luis Herreros Infante