Onboarding Animation Sketch

Sketch animation made for onboarding process.
Thank you guys for your votes and help.
The winner is number 7, second place goes for number 5 and the third is number 6.
However that was made for a project and a client has decided on another :)
More cool stuff coming soon
💙We're available for branding projects