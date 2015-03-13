Kim Gee Studio

southern chefs to know

a favorite from a new feature for tasting table on southern chefs, the design was inspired (loosely) by vintage baseball cards. go take a look!

http://www.tastingtable.com/giftguide/southern-chefs-to-know-2015

