Your Personal Catness Instructor

Your Personal Catness Instructor cat fit animation gif animal pet sport website
Download color palette

Remember Teodor The Cat? Well, he opened his own website where you can work out with him in a gym or at home, or just make fun of him which makes more sense.

Welcome to MyCatFit.com.
Please be aware there's a music starts playing, but you can turn it off.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
