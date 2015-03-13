Sara Davila Evangelista

Royal Queen

Sara Davila Evangelista
Sara Davila Evangelista
Hire Me
  • Save
Royal Queen illustration queen royal gold crown monarchy shirt exhibition
Download color palette

This weekend opens my small exhibition with some cool illustrations, shirts and bags, in collaboration with TypeIt Store. You can pre-order the shirtin any color*.
I will share more on Ello.

(*Advice: order in gold. They are royal!)

Abc9790ff9f87bf7cfa9b4f3513ea52e
Rebound of
Grocery Bag Icons
By Sara Davila Evangelista
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Sara Davila Evangelista
Sara Davila Evangelista
Working on branding, illustration and packaging
Hire Me

More by Sara Davila Evangelista

View profile
    • Like