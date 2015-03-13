“Small things can make a big difference” is our rallying cry at INCH x INCH. It embodies everything that we stand for and everything we hope to achieve. Through the small step of purchasing a subscription to our one-inch button club, you make a direct impact on youth artists and ultimately their futures.

@Drew Hill and I have been busy getting the INCH x INCH packaging dialed in for our first release featuring @Friends of Type . Final files have been released to the crew at Mama’s Sauce waiting to be pressed onto some sweet Lemon Drop Pop-Tone from French Paper Co.

A special shout out to everyone who signed up over the last week. We are absolutely thrilled with the outpouring of support for this little venture. We can’t wait to share the inaugural pack with all of you. You’re in for a real treat!

If you haven’t signed up, there’s still time to get official at http://inchxinch.org/