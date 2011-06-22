Prathyush

Web app icons

Prathyush
Prathyush
  • Save
Web app icons templates livechat bargraph star inbox languages mailparser knowledgebase diagnostics screwdriver geoip customfield 16px icons
Download color palette

The first batch of icons for a web application.

Prathyush
Prathyush

More by Prathyush

View profile
    • Like