New Ledge Illustration

Totally inspired by the shot by @Tom Graham, I included a similar screen in my redesign of the LocalLedge app. When creating a new ledge, a delightful illustration accompanies the text boxes at the bottom to make the page less bare.
The redesign won't be live for a few more weeks, but you can find out more about the app at localledge.com