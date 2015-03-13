Casey Labatt-Simon

New Ledge Illustration

Totally inspired by the shot by @Tom Graham, I included a similar screen in my redesign of the LocalLedge app. When creating a new ledge, a delightful illustration accompanies the text boxes at the bottom to make the page less bare.

The redesign won't be live for a few more weeks, but you can find out more about the app at localledge.com

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
