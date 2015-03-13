Trending designs to inspire you
I've got tons of baseball cards that I've collected since I was a kid. I alway appreciated the aesthetic. In particular, I liked the weird ones.
As opening day 2015 approaches, I had a thought. What would be my at-bat music? You know, the 10-20 seconds of music the stadium plays as you walk up to the plate. I think I've got it...
MY AT-BAT MUSIC
Rebound with your card and at-bat music. #atbatproject