Daniel Stewart
Wier / Stewart

My At-Bat Music

Daniel Stewart
Wier / Stewart
Daniel Stewart for Wier / Stewart
Hire Us
  • Save
My At-Bat Music baseball at bat card atbatproject
Download color palette

I've got tons of baseball cards that I've collected since I was a kid. I alway appreciated the aesthetic. In particular, I liked the weird ones.

As opening day 2015 approaches, I had a thought. What would be my at-bat music? You know, the 10-20 seconds of music the stadium plays as you walk up to the plate. I think I've got it...

MY AT-BAT MUSIC

Rebound with your card and at-bat music. #atbatproject

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Wier / Stewart
Wier / Stewart
Hire Us

More by Wier / Stewart

View profile
    • Like