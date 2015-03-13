Panos Karageorgakis
Booking.com

Layered

Panos Karageorgakis
Booking.com
Panos Karageorgakis for Booking.com
  • Save
Layered booking now layers booking map blur menu avatar iphone ios
Download color palette

The Earth is our base with hotels over it. The user at centre stage, floating on top of everything. An early mockup for the Booking Now app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Booking.com
Booking.com

More by Booking.com

View profile
    • Like