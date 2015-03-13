Katie Fricks

Owl be part of a logo soon [V2]

Katie Fricks
Katie Fricks
  • Save
Owl be part of a logo soon [V2] owl logo illustration vector one weight animal single weight illustrator
Download color palette

Deciding between V1 and V2 for a logo.

Also interested in designing it to have a bit more character/personality if it's going to be a brand mark.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Katie Fricks
Katie Fricks

More by Katie Fricks

View profile
    • Like