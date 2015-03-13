Meng To

Chapter 3 Part Two

Spent over 2 months re-coding the Designer News app 3 times from scratch to get the tutorials right. 5+ hours of video and 17,000 words written on Ulysses. Released a bunch of open-source projects to help designers get started:

- Build a Swift App Part Two
- App Store Template
- Open-source Designer News iOS App

Would love to get feedback!
@ MengTo

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
