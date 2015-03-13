Hey there everybody,

Just wanted to continue with this orange series by adding this piece, which is kind of an interpretation of one of my favs among my all time fav kind of sweets: Wagashi, traditional Japanese sweets. This is an 兎饅頭 Usagi-Manjuu, which is a steamed bun, "branded" as a rabbit (usagi) and a filling made of azuki beans. The best I had so far where made by Toraya in Kyoto, served with a 杉箸 - sugibashi, which is a carved piece of cedarwood, it often comes in a little "bag" made from paper.

I made some textures to resemble the cedar and the kind of woven paper of the "bag". So Maybe @2x adds something to the experience here.

Thank you for your time and have a nice weekend.