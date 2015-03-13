Lost Sounds - logo anim

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo animation for the mobile game Adventures of Poco Eco - Lost Sounds.
The game is an extra content for a music LP by iamyank. You can listen to the songs for free or you can purchase the collectors edition – a 12 level mobile game based on the music.
Logo made by @Zoltán Szalay | INS
Game art by @Zsolt Varga | Sekond
www.pocoecogame.com