Lost Sounds - logo anim

Logo animation for the mobile game Adventures of Poco Eco - Lost Sounds.

The game is an extra content for a music LP by iamyank. You can listen to the songs for free or you can purchase the collectors edition – a 12 level mobile game based on the music.

Logo made by @Zoltán Szalay | INS

Game art by @Zsolt Varga | Sekond

www.pocoecogame.com