Flatstudio

Work for Ministry of Culture (Russia)

Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Work for Ministry of Culture (Russia) culture russia flat longrid behance landingpage animation web webdesign ui ux
Download color palette

Hey guys!

It’s been a while our team posted something new for Russian Ministry. But we spent a 8 amazing days in work with KP.ru team.

- Check our Case study on Behance

Enjoy the Weekend! :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Let us become your new superpower 🚀
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like