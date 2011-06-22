Max Rudberg

Wrapp Teaser

Max Rudberg
Max Rudberg
  • Save
Wrapp Teaser wrapp teaser box ribbon yellow web logo icon app website
Download color palette

I'm involved in an exciting new startup based in Stockholm, Sweden. This is the first public material - a teaser web site.

See it live here: http://www.wrapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Max Rudberg
Max Rudberg

More by Max Rudberg

View profile
    • Like