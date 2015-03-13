iPad Booking App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We have been working on a conference room booking app. iPads will be housed on the outside of each conference room. The main screen tells the user if the room is occupied, as well as the schedule for the rest of the day with the ability to book the room.
Created at @Milkshake