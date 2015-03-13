Simon Goetz
Milkshake Studio

iPad Booking App

Simon Goetz
Milkshake Studio
Simon Goetz for Milkshake Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
iPad Booking App ipad app design ui ux
Download color palette

We have been working on a conference room booking app. iPads will be housed on the outside of each conference room. The main screen tells the user if the room is occupied, as well as the schedule for the rest of the day with the ability to book the room.

Created at @Milkshake

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Milkshake Studio
Milkshake Studio
Making the internet a better place.
Hire Us

More by Milkshake Studio

View profile
    • Like