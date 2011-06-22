Eva Lindeman

Boy finished

Eva Lindeman
Eva Lindeman
  • Save
Boy finished typography ribbon pencil title magazine editorial
Download color palette

I decided I liked the handdrawn version best, so no more vectors for me my friend!

Dce8c34a2e214168adaebb0c86764e58
Rebound of
BOY --- doing some coloring
By Eva Lindeman
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Eva Lindeman
Eva Lindeman

More by Eva Lindeman

View profile
    • Like