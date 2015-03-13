Internationale Orgelwoche Nürnberg - Key Visual

Some months ago we watched an online class with James Victore. One thing he said got glued to our minds: "Freedom is something you take." So when ion - a classic music festival in nuremberg - reached out to us and said their new theme would be freedom, we had no choice but to include this thought.

We also thought about the moments when we felt free and remembered our childhood. So we spray painted toys to be our canvas and wrote motivational sentences on them.

That´s the first one, a stereoscope that says: "Be the change you want to see."