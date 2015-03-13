Ivan Radovic

Enthusiastic smile

Enthusiastic smile animation orange circle fluids flat simple minimal smile
"Inexplicable passion for creating something amazing that puts a smile on all those faces who will one day look at it, amazed and enthusiastic"
-small part of animation we created in Degordian.
It'll be completed real soon :)

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
- Mostly motion.

