More oomf

More oomf oomfinity
Getting lots of Japanese traffic at the moment and need something oomf-ier to attract attention to the message from the management. Not sure if it is going to work, but it's worth a try.

So here it is.

Rebound of
Something's up
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
