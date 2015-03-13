Jacky Singh

Manifesto WIP

Manifesto WIP poster minimal bold
A WIP unused poster for a client.
The idea is to make very bold statement of the manifesto. Meantime, the subtle use of mild color tone depicts the overall tone of the copy. The small triangle suggest spreading of the manifesto/message through social media.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
