Manifesto WIP

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A WIP unused poster for a client.
The idea is to make very bold statement of the manifesto. Meantime, the subtle use of mild color tone depicts the overall tone of the copy. The small triangle suggest spreading of the manifesto/message through social media.