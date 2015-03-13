George Prentzas

Sketch Calendar Icon | Freebie

Sketch Calendar Icon | Freebie mac sketch calendar icon google material design freebie ui ux dropbox
Hi there! I would like to share with you a simple calendar icon. I designed it in Sketch with Google Material Design colours.

Fell free to download the Sketch archive from here: http://goo.gl/m6FuKs

You can use it free!

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
