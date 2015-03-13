Gregor Zalaznik

T-shirt design for Wings for Life

T-shirt design for Wings for Life tshirt cloathing typography running grey black and white wings for life good cause sport tee
Work in progress for custom Wings for Life world run tshirts (http://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/si/en/). Using there slogan in a different kinda way :). Comments are more than welcome :)

