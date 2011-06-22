Jesse Gardner

Meat-Eater's Guide, Cover

Jesse Gardner
Jesse Gardner
  • Save
Meat-Eater's Guide, Cover illustrator meat knife fork
Download color palette

First shot in far too long. I've been stuck doing primarily dev work, so it's nice to have these little creative exercises to keep me sharp.

This is the cover for an ebook I'm working on. I used Illustrator for everything except the background texture.

I'd love your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Jesse Gardner
Jesse Gardner

More by Jesse Gardner

View profile
    • Like