Logo proposal for an upcoming burger restaurant concept. The mark is the letter B which utilises the counter spaces as a burger icon.
In addition, the negative space between the bowls of the letter B mark is shaped as an arrow that directs the word 'burger' in the logotype towards the burger icon which emphasises the name of the restaurant as 'The Burger Place' creating an overall purposeful solution.