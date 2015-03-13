Ameen Al Saqqaf

The Burger Place

Ameen Al Saqqaf
Ameen Al Saqqaf
  • Save
The Burger Place b letter burger restaurant place logo mark symbol identity
Download color palette

Logo proposal for an upcoming burger restaurant concept. The mark is the letter B which utilises the counter spaces as a burger icon.

In addition, the negative space between the bowls of the letter B mark is shaped as an arrow that directs the word 'burger' in the logotype towards the burger icon which emphasises the name of the restaurant as 'The Burger Place' creating an overall purposeful solution.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Ameen Al Saqqaf
Ameen Al Saqqaf

More by Ameen Al Saqqaf

View profile
    • Like