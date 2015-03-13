My Three Hats

I recently changed roles at Facebook. This was the second major transition for me since I've worked here. Like most major changes, it made me reevaluate life, the universe and everything.

I'm surrounded by a lot of people who seem to have been product designers since their first day on Earth. On some days it's intimidating, but on most days it's exciting to have so many great teachers around.

This month I've been trying to appreciate the background I bring to the design work I do. I've been thinking about it as the three different hats I wear.