Hayworth Typeface typeface film noir font type letter illustration bw grain texture
Quick sample of a 1950s film noir inspired typeface I'm working on. The type specimen book will feature illustrations by my super talented brother. You can view more of his work here: http://braydenksketch.tumblr.com/

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
