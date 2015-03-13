Firecracker Mountain

My favorite snippet of a promo video I created for Firecracker (a learning app for medical students).

Me in the video: "Firecracker comes pre-loaded with thousands of questions on a wide variety of subjects and can go wherever you do!"

Check them out - and the full video - here:

https://www.firecracker.me/

That's supposed to be the main character on the mountain, but let's be honest - it's totally me.