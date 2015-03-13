Jacob Brooks

Philadelphia Eagles Helmet Concept

A helmet concept for the Philadelphia Eagles. This is one of two designs. This one is meant to be a very progressive design for the NFL. White base helmet with a green shimmer in the right light gives the helmet a very unique look.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
