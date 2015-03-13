Finger Crossed for Keedowi

Trending designs to inspire you
We just submitted Keedowi to the app store for review woohoo! The process is about a couple weeks and hopefully the beta version will be up in mid March, FINGER CROSSED! Keedowi is a fun and easy tool for friends or families to arrange hangouts together. We have presented our ideas in a few show & tell events and always got positive feedback. I'm so excited and super proud of my team #letsgokdw