Cleveland Browns Logo Concepts

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After the Cleveland Browns released their new brand, I decided to create a better brand. The Cleveland Browns already had great logos, they just needed to be tweaked. I simplified the logos, cleaned them up, added some new design elements, made them a bit more aggressive and modern.