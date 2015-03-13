Jacob Brooks

Cleveland Browns Logo Concepts

Jacob Brooks
Jacob Brooks
  • Save
Cleveland Browns Logo Concepts cleveland browns nfl logos branding sports football
Download color palette

After the Cleveland Browns released their new brand, I decided to create a better brand. The Cleveland Browns already had great logos, they just needed to be tweaked. I simplified the logos, cleaned them up, added some new design elements, made them a bit more aggressive and modern.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Jacob Brooks
Jacob Brooks

More by Jacob Brooks

View profile
    • Like