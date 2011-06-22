Ryan Berg

CSS Prism grid view

Ryan Berg
Ryan Berg
CSS Prism grid view webapp
Possible grid/swatch view for CSS Prism (inspecting Dribbble's stylesheet!), likely replacing the color rows currently used at http://cssprism.com/spectrum/?css=http://dribbble.com/stylesheets/master.css?1308080317

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Ryan Berg
Ryan Berg

