Ted Goas

Designing For Medical

Ted Goas
Ted Goas
  • Save
Designing For Medical syringe medical healthcare article chart graph health doctor medicine shot
Download color palette

Quick mockup for an article I wrote about designing for the medical industry. Published on my website and also on Medium.

If you are working on similar problems, or would like to, hit me up on Twitter!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Ted Goas
Ted Goas

More by Ted Goas

View profile
    • Like