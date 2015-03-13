Deshtiny Chat

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
South Asian architecture influenced Deshtiny's chat quite a bit. The chat experience is inspired by the conversation two lovers would have in the ancient palaces of South Asia. Just as they spoke to each other from adjacent windows, the chat bubbles of Deshtiny pop out of the windows that hold the user's latest lifestyle photograph.