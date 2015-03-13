Sinchan Banerjee

Deshtiny Chat
South Asian architecture influenced Deshtiny's chat quite a bit. The chat experience is inspired by the conversation two lovers would have in the ancient palaces of South Asia. Just as they spoke to each other from adjacent windows, the chat bubbles of Deshtiny pop out of the windows that hold the user's latest lifestyle photograph.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
