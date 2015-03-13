Michelle D'Avella

Crazy Life

Michelle D'Avella
Michelle D'Avella
Crazy Life quote type typography print
Love this quote by Mary Oliver and decided to turn it into a print. "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Michelle D'Avella
Michelle D'Avella

