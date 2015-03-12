Michelle Guarino

Experimenting with app icons

Michelle Guarino
Michelle Guarino
  • Save
Experimenting with app icons ripple app icon ideating exploration
Download color palette

Experimenting with an app icon to try and imply the spreading and dismissing actions along with the color and motion within the app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Michelle Guarino
Michelle Guarino

More by Michelle Guarino

View profile
    • Like