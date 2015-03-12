Hotpin

Easter Egg Hunt Flyer Template v2

Hotpin
Hotpin
  • Save
Easter Egg Hunt Flyer Template v2 spring modern invitation holiday flyer template event egg hunt flyer easter poster easter flyer easter egg hunt flyer colorful celebration
Download color palette

Easter Egg Hunt Flyer Template v2 is a modern psd flyer that will give the perfect promotion for your upcoming Easter event! All elements are in separate layers and text is editable.
3 PSD files – A4, 8.5"x11", 4"x6" size with 0.25" bleed

AVAILABLE HERE: http://crtv.mk/szxB

Hotpin
Hotpin

More by Hotpin

View profile
    • Like