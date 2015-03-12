Jon Farmer

I Am Not Fast

I Am Not Fast hand lettered handmade vector big hero 6 poster superhero
I little doodle I made for my daughter. She is amazingly slow to get ready - and I want her to know that's perfectly okay.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
