Typography, Usability, and Atomic Elements

Our new atomic system is drawing to a close...and I decided to switch from Helvetica Neue to Open Sans towards the end of the project. It's a little more legible (and therefore more usable) and is also *free*. Magical.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
