Jordan Versluis

Nightmares

Jordan Versluis
Jordan Versluis
  • Save
Nightmares apparel t-shirt merch grunge texture haunted house
Download color palette

I'm flattered to have been asked to produce a series of t-shirt designs for a haunted house attraction in Niagara Falls. I was instructed to do my thing, and that's what I'm doing. This has been a great exercise in texture use!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Jordan Versluis
Jordan Versluis

More by Jordan Versluis

View profile
    • Like