Andy Dakin

Inspection App

Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
Hire Me
  • Save
Inspection App inspection ipad
Download color palette

A mockup for an inspection app we're working on right now.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
I'm a UI/UX Designer with an interest in Front-End Dev
Hire Me

More by Andy Dakin

View profile
    • Like