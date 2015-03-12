FreshGrinds rebranding - The circular badge option

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The first of the concepts we explored is the circular, stamp-like badge that you can find fourth from the top in the previous shot's attachment.
I went from executing what I drew, to slightly altering it so the double outer gray rim wouldn't feel overbearing. The last two shots of the gif feature the final state we left this option when abandoning it: slightly more organic after having used some of the old Vector Mill Illustrator ink brushes.