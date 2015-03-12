Simon Birky Hartmann

FreshGrinds rebranding - The circular badge option

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
FreshGrinds rebranding - The circular badge option research coffee visual identity branding knockout futura bold league spartan bold
Download color palette

The first of the concepts we explored is the circular, stamp-like badge that you can find fourth from the top in the previous shot's attachment.

I went from executing what I drew, to slightly altering it so the double outer gray rim wouldn't feel overbearing. The last two shots of the gif feature the final state we left this option when abandoning it: slightly more organic after having used some of the old Vector Mill Illustrator ink brushes.

The shop fresh grings sketches round 01 dribbble
Rebound of
FreshGrinds rebranding
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like