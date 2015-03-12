Vanessa Swenson

Breakfast at Tiffany's Poster

Breakfast at Tiffany's Poster collage classic movie poster illustration texture vintage
A little detail shot of a poster I worked on for the Spokane International Film Festival recently - inspired by and reimagining the classic iconography of the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
