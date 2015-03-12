Jason McDade

Big Game Hunting (animated)

Jason McDade
Jason McDade
  • Save
Big Game Hunting (animated) deer deer mount deer bust space invaders 8-bit video game hunting animation
Download color palette

Animated an old illustration to brush up on my "being frustrated with having to animate things in Photoshop instead of After Effects" skills.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Jason McDade
Jason McDade

More by Jason McDade

View profile
    • Like