Clifton Lin

Stinkin' Badge

Clifton Lin
Clifton Lin
  • Save
Stinkin' Badge badge graphic illustrations icons sheriffs badge
Download color palette

Had the pleasure of helping my buddy Lukas Ruebbelke on the slides for his kick-ass talk at Ng-Conf. Read more about the talk here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Clifton Lin
Clifton Lin

More by Clifton Lin

View profile
    • Like