Gnomes Logo

Gnomes Logo logo illustration gnome black gold sports logo
Just messing around with a logo idea for a ball hockey team I'm gonna be on this summer. Last year the colours were blue, red, and white. This year we're going with black, gold, and white. Feedback welcome, and thanks for viewing.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Product Designer @fellowapp

