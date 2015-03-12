Jenny Famularcano
Column Five

Modular Design

Jenny Famularcano
Column Five
Jenny Famularcano for Column Five
Hire Us
  • Save
Modular Design infographics modular design
Download color palette

Updating the motion for a project with INC.

Full infographic: http://www.inc.com/cameron-albert-deitch/infographic-on-the-future-of-infographics.html

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Column Five
Column Five
Hire Us

More by Column Five

View profile
    • Like