Starfleet Cycling Jersey

Starfleet Cycling Jersey star trek cycling bike jersey gear fleet mockup
Last year, I got into cycling and I watched Star Trek: The Next Generation for the first time. This is what happens when you mix the two. Sadly, this doesn't exist.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
