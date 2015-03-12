Each His Oil

Brittany Truex

Working on images for an upcoming film about the Deep Horizon Oil spill, this phrase has been pinging around in my head all day. One of the stats from the film states that while Americans make up only 4% of the global population, they use 21% of the world's petroleum.

